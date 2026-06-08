Montbello community gathers to heal as rec center prepares to reopen after teen's fatal shooting

DENVER — Families, neighbors and community organizations gathered outside the Montbello Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon for a healing circle, as the Denver community works to reclaim the space where a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot more than two weeks ago.

Denver Parks and Recreation said the recreation center will reopen on Monday in time for the start of summer programs.

The shooting happened on Thursday, May 21 at the rec center on E. 53rd Ave., according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). Officers arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting, DPD said.

Community organizations, including the Struggle of Love Foundation, showed up to the healing circle Sunday afternoon to offer resources for family members and neighbors impacted by the tragedy, in hopes of bringing back a sense of safety.

"They're scared, they're anxious. This is a safe haven for them to go play sports, go work out, you know, all these services that the rec offers. And for some reason, you know, it happened right when summer starts, so a lot of kids were uncertain of what they're going to do, you know, for the whole summer," Elon Hodge-Jones with the Struggle of Love Foundation said.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Denver City Councilmember Shontel Lewis attended the community gathering.

"We want to make sure that people come in and feel safe in this space," Thomas said. "I think that this community, I think was forever changed, you know, this is something that I think will never be forgotten."

Iyolade Osun Yemi, a family advocate and healer who lead the ceremony, said the purpose of Sunday's gathering was to show up for the teen's family and offer resources for people impacted by the shooting.

"A lot of times community organizations think we immediately have to give a result, we immediately have to give an answer, and that's just not what healing is," Yemi said. "Everyone is all hands on deck, ready to say we're a resource."