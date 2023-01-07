Memorial built to honor hit-and-run victim ran over, damaged by driver

DENVER — A memorial meant to honor a hit-and-run victim did not even make it a month before it too was crashed into by a driver.

When we first introduced you to the family of 34-year-old Logan Rocklin, they set up a "ghost bike" memorial in his honor at the intersection of W. 38th Ave. and Sheridan Boulevard.

"It's been the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life," said Andy Morris, Rocklin's sister.

Her partner, Eric Elliott, has been standing at that intersection every day since Rocklin was killed on Dec. 9. He's been holding a sign asking for anyone with information to come forward, and he's been standing right next to the ghost bike.

"On Wednesday night, at some point, somebody cut the corner here and took out the pole and drove over the bike. So it was smashed and the one of the wheels was torn off of it," said Morris. "It's a dangerous intersection. And it's not the only one. I think there's a string of them along Sheridan. Also on Federal, there's been a number of people killed. Even as Eric stands here, we count the number of cars that run the red light, or drive up over the curb when they're turning. People crossing the street, they push the button, they wait, they step out, then they have to jump back because cars are turning and it just seems like drivers aren't paying attention to pedestrians or cyclists."

The ghost bike was put back together, warped but back up at the intersection. It's a painful reminder.

As dozens of Rocklin's friends, family and coworkers gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night, they tell us they were not surprised at the big turnout. They describe Rocklin as the life of the party — a beautiful life that was cut short.

Denver police said they have no update on the case. They do have a few blurry surveillance images of two possible suspect cars. One of them hit and killed Rocklin that night, then took off.

Denver Police Department

Police said there could be damage to the driver's side of the car involved.

"If somebody has seen a car with damage like that, it could be auto body shops, windshield repair places or just family members or friends. If you've seen somebody that had a car damaged like that, especially in this area around that time, we just ask those those folks to come forward," said Morris.

As the family nears one month since Rocklin's death, they are pleading for someone to do the right thing.

"I know it's a hard thing to ask whoever they are, they must be terrified. Their life will be forever changed, but we have to be accountable for what we do in this world," she said.

If you do have any information about this crime, you can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 in a cash reward. Call CrimeStoppers at (720) 913-7867.