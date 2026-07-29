Megan Moroney reschedules Ball Arena concert due to illness after performing three songs

DENVER — Country star Megan Moroney rescheduled her concert after ending the show at Ball Arena early on Tuesday night. Moroney got through three songs before she stopped.

Ball Arena put out a post on social media in the middle of the show, saying Moroney was unable to continue because of an illness.



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Megan Moroney reschedules concert due to illness after performing 3 songs

Moroney posted to her Instagram story, saying "Denver - That was the hardest decision I've ever had to make & I'm so sorry to cancel the show tonight. I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that you tonight. I'm typing this is I'm quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all."

The country star said she'll be back at Ball Arena on Thursday, August 27. Tickets that fans bought for Tuesday night's show will be honored, according to Ball Arena. If fans can't make it, refunds will be available.