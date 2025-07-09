Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian changing tire on I-25 in Denver

DENVER — A Medina Alert has been issued for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian who was changing a tire on Interstate 25 in Denver over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-25 just north of the West Alameda Avenue exit.

Crime DPD: Person changing tire, killed by hit-and-run-I-25 driver as police seek info Jeff Anastasio

According to the Denver Police Department, a black 2016 Toyota 4Runner was traveling southbound in the right-hand lane when it struck a pedestrian who was changing a flat tire on the right shoulder. The pedestrian died from their injuries.

A Medina Alert was issued for the 4Runner and the driver. According to the alert, the 4Runner has the Colorado license plate ARFH65 and a "CU" sticker on the back window. It also has damage to the passenger doors and is missing the front passenger panel.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 911 or Denver PD at 720-337-1029. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.