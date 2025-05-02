May Day demonstration in Denver echoes national protest, targets Trump administration's policies

DENVER — Protesters gathered around the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday in honor of May Day, echoing similar demonstrations that were held throughout the country and the world.

Several cars honked as they drove by protesters who were holding colorful signs and chanting loudly. The May Day demonstration dates back to the 1880s in Chicago when workers demanded an eight-hour day.

Widely known as International Workers' Day, May Day is an annual celebration of the pivotal time in American labor history.

"A beautiful display and honor in commemoration of the history of May Day, which was a hard-fought riot and battle between workers in Chicago and their bosses," said Eliza Lucero, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "Remember the fight that workers have struggled for to gain labor wins, like the eight-hour work day and weekends. Recommit ourselves to the struggle, as our labor unions are under attack, to continue pushing forward for workers' rights."

Lucero, who is also an organizer with the Colorado Education Association, said this May Day felt different. The message from protesters this year was sent directly to the White House.

"People are coming together across all of these sectors, recognizing that we all need to team up and actually have solidarity if we are to effectively fight back against these attacks," Lucero said about federal policies. "Workers' rights are deeply under attack right now. Workers' rights include immigrants' rights. Workers' rights include public education and our federal employees having jobs still."

Jordan Ward On Thursday afternoon, protesters gathered on the front steps of the Colorado State Capitol as part of a May Day demonstration.

Some protesters spoke to Denver7 about immigration, while others referenced federal workers as their motivation for attending the rally.

"We're the only ones that are standing in between these billionaires and them being able to totally eviscerate our rights and fully push through their agenda. It has to be us standing up," Lucero said.

Javier Calzada immigrated to Colorado from Mexico more than 25 years ago. He marched with the protesters while carrying an American flag and a Mexican flag on the same pole.

"I stand for both of the countries," Calzada said. "I cannot go back [to Mexico], and a lot of the people cannot go back and live over there. We have to fight to be here and stay here."

Jordan Ward A sign at the Denver May Day protest.

Also in attendance was Teresa Molina, who lives in Commerce City.

"To support our fellow immigrants. I myself come from a family of immigrants," Molina said. "I take this personal."

Helen Berkman and Sandy Parker, both Denver residents, said they showed up to protest what they believe are flawed federal policies.

"I want to stand up for people who don't have a voice and are not free to be who they are," Parker said.

Denver7 reached out to Colorado Senate and House Republicans, who declined to comment on the protest.