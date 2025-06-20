Marmot makes 3-hour trip to Denver zoo in wheel well of a field conservation team truck

DENVER — A marmot made a three-hour trip to the Denver zoo in the wheel well of a field conservation team's truck, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance said on social media.

He climbed aboard unbeknownst to a field conservation team working in Minturn, Colorado.

They fished the little guy out of the truck and he underwent a full health check by the animal care and veterinary medicine teams.

The field conservation team returned the marmot to the exact spot where he hitched his ride downtown.

When he was released, the Denver zoo said the marmot darted to a nearby rock pile, kept a close eye on the team for a few minutes and then called out as he disappeared back into the wild.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance advised anyone traveling to the mountains this summer to check vehicles, including wheel wells and undercarriages, before leaving.

If you think you have a marmot in your wheel well or have other wildlife questions, click here.