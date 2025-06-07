Man sentenced to 145 years in prison in connection with Denver metro fentanyl pill-making operation

DENVER — A man was sentenced to 145 years in prison after he was convicted of several charges related to a fentanyl pill-making operation in the Denver metro area.

In February, Tashon Roberts, 33, was found guilty of four counts relating to the manufacture, possession and distribution of fentanyl; three counts of child abuse - exposure to the manufacturing of a controlled substance; and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. He was also convicted of three "special drug offender" sentence enhancers.



According to the DA's office, between January 2024 and August 2024, Roberts was responsible for the production of millions of fentanyl pills — as many as 600,000 per month. He produced the pills in "laboratories" that he created within two Aurora homes.

During his arrest, authorities seized five pill-making presses and other equipment used in fentanyl pill production. Investigators also found three children, one of whom tested positive for fentanyl exposure.

The DA's office said the pills were distributed throughout the metro area.

In a video posted to X Friday, Denver District Attorney John Walsh said the sentence "ensures [Roberts] won't ruin more lives in our community."

Walsh said his office will continue to prosecute fentanyl-related cases.

"This case and sentence sends a message that fentanyl traffickers in Denver will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.