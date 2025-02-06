Man convicted of several charges related to Denver metro fentanyl pill-making operation

DENVER — A man faces more than 100 years in prison after he was convicted of several charges related to a fentanyl pill-making operation in the Denver metro area.

Tashon Roberts, 33, was found guilty of four counts relating to the manufacture, possession and distribution of fentanyl; three counts of child abuse - exposure to the manufacturing of a controlled substance; and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. He was also convicted of three "special drug offender" sentence enhancers.

According to the DA's office, between January 2024 and August 2024, Roberts was responsible for the production of millions of fentanyl pills — as many as 600,000 per month. He produced the pills in "laboratories" that he created within two Aurora homes.

During his arrest, authorities seized five pill-making presses and other equipment used in fentanyl pill production. Investigators also found three children, one of whom tested positive for fentanyl exposure.

The DA's office said the pills were distributed throughout the metro area.

“Addressing the ongoing fentanyl crisis is a top priority for the DA’s office – and a critical part of our response is targeted investigation and enforcement aimed at high-level drug dealers like Tashon Roberts. This case sends the clear message that people who traffic this deadly drug in Denver will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators in my office, the detectives with the Denver Police Department’s Major Narcotics Trafficking Unit and the Denver Criminal Interdiction Task Force for their outstanding work on this case,” said Denver District Attorney John Walsh in a statement.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11. He faces more than 100 years in prison, according to the DA's office.