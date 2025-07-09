Man dies in shooting in Lowry neighborhood on Tuesday night, DPD confirms

DENVER — A man is dead after a shooting in the Lowry neighborhood Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) confirmed.

No suspects are in police custody, but DPD is investigating it as a homicide and working to gather information about a potential suspect.

The shooting happened around 10:10 pm. Tuesday on N. Alton Way near the intersection of E. Lowry Boulevard and Yosemite Way, according to DPD. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).