Man convicted of murder in death of community activist Ma Kaing sentenced to life in prison

DENVER — A man convicted of murder in the 2022 death of community activist Ma Kaing was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Pa Reh was one of four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Kaing, a mother of four and a community activist who had recently opened Taw Win Oo at the corner of Yosemite Street and E. 11th Avenue in Aurora.

Kaing and her children had arrived home the night of July 15, 2022, at the Hidden Brook Apartments when multiple suspects, including Reh, were exchanging gunfire at a park just south of the apartments.

The group of suspects noticed a vehicle they did not recognize driving around the park and "didn't believe the vehicle belonged in the area," according to a Denver Police Department official, who added that each suspect was armed with a firearm and shot multiple rounds at the driver as they passed on 13th Avenue.

Kaing, who was with her family unloading a vehicle after a late night at the restaurant, was struck by a stray bullet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time they believed the shooting was gang-related.



Denver7 spoke with family members who called for change in their neighborhood in East Colfax days after the deadly shooting. Watch our reporting in the video player below:

'That's valuable time wasted': Family calls for changes to 911 following shooting in East Colfax neighborhood

In the days after the shooting, Kaing’s eldest son, Kyaw Lwin "John" Oo, spoke to Denver7, describing the moments during and after the shooting, including the poor response from 911 operators, who he claimed hung up during various 911 calls — an allegation denied by spokespersons from both Denver and Aurora at the time.

Four people were arrested in the shooting about a month later: Nu La, Swa Bay, Lu Reh and Pa Reh.

In July, a Denver jury found Pa Reh guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

“Pa Reh and three other men took the life of Ma Kaing, a beloved member and leader of her community, and of Denver. Her murder was an unspeakable tragedy for her family, for her immigrant community and, frankly, for all of us in Denver. Today, Pa Reh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his senseless act of violence. That sentence cannot bring Ma Kaing back, but it can send the powerful message that violence will not be tolerated in Denver,” said Denver District Attorney John Walsh in a statement. “I hope the sentence will also provide some measure of justice and comfort to the many people who knew and loved Ma Kaing. I want to thank the prosecutors, investigators and victim advocates in the Denver DA’s Office, as well as the outstanding homicide detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose incredible work resulted in the successful outcome of this case.”

Nu La and Swa Bay were originally charged with several counts, including first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal. They will be sentenced in September.

Lu Reh was convicted earlier this year in connection with the crime.