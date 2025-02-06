Man convicted of first-degree murder in shooting death of community activist Ma Kaing

DENVER — A man charged in the 2022 shooting death of community activist Ma Kaing was convicted by a Denver jury Thursday of first-degree murder, according to a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Lu Reh was one of four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Kaing – a mother of four and a community activist who had recently opened Taw Win Oo at the corner of Yosemite Street and E. 11th Avenue in Aurora.

Kaing and her children had arrived home the night of July 15, 2022, at the Hidden Brook Apartments when multiple suspects, including Reh, were exchanging gunfire at a park just south of the apartments.

The group of suspects noticed a vehicle they did not recognize driving around the park and "didn't believe the vehicle belonged in the area," according to a Denver Police Department official, who added that each suspect was armed with a firearm and shot multiple rounds at the driver as they passed on 13th Avenue.

Kaing, who was with her family unloading a vehicle after a late night at the restaurant, was struck by a stray bullet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time they believed the shooting was gang-related.



In this report days after the deadly shooting, Denver7 spoke with family members who called for change along their neighborhood in East Colfax

'That's valuable time wasted': Family calls for changes to 911 following shooting in East Colfax neighborhood

In the days after the shooting, Kaing’s eldest son, Kyaw Lwin "John" Oo, spoke to Denver7, describing the moments during and after the shooting, including the poor response from 911 operators, who he claimed hung up during various 911 calls — an allegation denied by spokespersons from both Denver and Aurora at the time.

Four people were arrested in the shooting about a month later: Nu La, Swa Bay, Lu Reh and Pa Reh.

Besides being convicted of first-degree murder, Lu Reh was also found guilty on multiple counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Nu La and Swa Bay were originally charged with several counts, including first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

The criminal case against Pa Reh is still ongoing.