Man convicted of first-degree murder in deadly Denver shooting on Christmas Day 2022

DENVER — A man was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Denver on Christmas Day 2022.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Torrese Gill, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Dydrick Martin, 26, in connection with the shooting.

According to Martin's arrest affidavit, he and Gill "began to argue and a physical confrontation ensued." Martin allegedly displayed a handgun from his jacket, and the two men began fighting over the weapon.

The two were "rolling around on the floor" when the handgun was fired, the affidavit states. Gill was fatally struck in the neck, and Martin ran off.

Martin was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA's office.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17.