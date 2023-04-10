Denver police arrest man in connection to deadly Christmas Day shooting

DENVER — A 26-year-old man was arrested nearly four months after a deadly Christmas Day shooting, the Denver Police Department announced Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. Christmas Day for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Torrese Gill, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Dydrick Martin, 26, on Saturday in connection to the shooting.

According to Martin's arrest affidavit, he and Gill "began to argue and a physical confrontation ensued." Martin allegedly displayed a handgun from his jacket, and the two men began fighting over the weapon.

The two were "rolling around on the floor" when the handgun was fired, the affidavit states. Gill was fatally struck in the neck, and Martin ran off.

Martin is being held for investigation of first degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine formal charges.