Longtime DJ shot, killed while working security at Denver strip club

DENVER — Friends are mourning the loss of a longtime DJ, who was shot and killed while working security at a Denver strip club.

"It just breaks my heart because he really did, he built a good life for himself here. He DJ'd weddings, and everybody loved him," said Jennifer Reh.

Reh said her close friend Jason Perry, 46, was asked to escort a group outside of Dandy Dan's, located at 214 S. Federal Boulevard, after a fight broke out there Tuesday night. That's when Perry was gunned down.

"You don't think about things like that happening to the people you care about until it actually happens," said Reh.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, which cited city records, Perry received his security license on June 14, 2022, with the Million Dollar Corp.. He was not licensed to carry a firearm as a part of his job.

Million Dollar Corp. owns and operates Dandy Dan's. The club employs 10 security guards, according to city records pulled by The Denver Post.

Data from the Denver Police Department shows four murders, including Perry's, have occurred in the last year along S. Federal Boulevard from West Alameda Ave. to West Colfax, a two-mile stretch.

Denver PD said Perry's case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. The department asks anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

"I just really hope that one day when you're sitting in your jail cells, because it's definitely where you're going to end up, that you think hard on who you took from somebody," said Reh.