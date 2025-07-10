Legendary former Beatle Paul McCartney makes tour stop at Coors Field come October

DENVER — Paul McCartney, the legendary former Beatle known for hits like "Hey Jude" and "Live and Let Die," is making a stop at Coors Field on Saturday, October 11, as part of his "Got Back" tour, celebrating his iconic song catalog.

Expect to hear a mix of classics from his time with The Beatles, such as "Let It Be" and "Blackbird," along with favorites from Wings like "Band on the Run" and his celebrated solo hits including "Maybe I’m Amazed."

For those who don't know, McCartney formed Wings in 1971 after The Beatles disbanded.

He launched the "Got Back" tour in 2022 with 16 sold-out shows across the U.S. McCartney then sold 18 more shows in 2023 around the world, and another 20 tour dates in South America, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Europe in 2024. The "Got Back 2025" tour starts Sept. 29 at Acrisure Arena in the Greater Palm Springs area, featuring his longtime band and the Hot City Horns.

Presale and VIP packages for the "Got Back 2025" tour starts Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. before the general sale on Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

You can sign up for access to tickets here. The limited number of VIP packages available Tuesday include reserved seats, entry to McCartney's soundcheck and custom merchandise, among other perks.

He'll wrap up this leg of the tour on November 25 at Chicago's United Center.