Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

'Least I could do to help a friend': Strange Craft honors Kendrick Castillo 5 years since school shooting

Strange Craft Beer Company is brewing up another addition of Kendrick's Ale in honor of five years since the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019.
strange craft brewery kendrick castille.jpg
Posted at 6:38 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 20:38:55-04

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Next week marks five years since the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch where one of its students — Kendrick Castillo, 18, was shot and killed.

This weekend, family, friends and community members will raise a glass to the young man who helped stop the rampage.

Tim Myers, the owner of Strange Craft Beer Company in Denver, is long-time friends with Kendrick's father John Castillo. The two used to home brew beer together, and their sons were friends.

"They would play together. While we're all all the dads are hanging out, brewing," Myers said.

Since the shooting, Myers has worked with John Castillo to brew together again — a beer named after Kendrick for his heroic sacrifice five years ago at school.

"It's the least that I could do to help a friend," Myers said.

On May 7, 2019, Kendrick was killed while saving countless lives at STEM School Highlands Ranch, as he rushed a school shooter.

"When I heard about Kendrick Castillo, I wasn't surprised because that was just the kinda young man that he was," Myers said.

Kendrick was just days away from graduating high school when he was shot and killed.

"We're not going to change the world with the amount of beer that we sell and the proceeds that we donate, but we'll keep his memory alive. And we will remind people that there's still a lot to be done to stop school shootings and keep our children safe," Myers said.

This year’s version of Kendrick’s Ale is a Honey Wheat with Mandarin hops.

It will be tapped on Saturday at Strange Craft Brewing Company.

A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Strange Craft Brewing Co. honors Kendrick Castillo 5 years since school shooting

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here