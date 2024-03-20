Landmark Esquire Theatre officially announces it's closing this July

DENVER — The Landmark Esquire Theatre, a historic cinema in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, officially announced it's closing this July, according to a news release.

Landmark's Mayan Theatre, Chez Artiste and The Landmark at Greenwood Village will remain open, Kevin Holloway, president of Landmark Theatres, said.

The Esquire Theatre building will not be demolished. It will transform the existing building into an upscale office, restaurant and retail space.

This is part of the City of Denver's Adaptive Reuse program to "adapt existing buildings for new uses while preserving their historic features. The goals of Adaptive Reuse include preserving architectural and cultural heritage, preventing demolition of the structure and revitalizing obsolete buildings to be a resource," the news release reads.

The Esquire signs will be refurbished and prominently featured in the new building design, according to the news release. And the designers for the renovation project are considering uses for old marquees and signage.

New 8 inch sidewalks, a tree canopy and planters will be installed along E 6th Ave. and N Downing Street, according to the news release.

A group of movie buffs tried to fight to keep the iconic theater's big screen and box office open, asking the city for landmark preservation.

Sam Leger of ownership group Franklin 10 LLC said they tried to find someone interested in that business venture.

"We have entertained the possibility of leasing to another theater tenant. Unfortunately, we've been unable to find a partner for this opportunity," Leger said. "We have been and will continue to work with neighborhood groups as well as the city to create a desirable addition to the neighborhood."

