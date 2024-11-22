Jewish Family Service distributes more than 500 Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Denver

DENVER — Jewish Family Service (JFS) handed out 550 Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings to individuals and families in need in the Denver area. Food drives are just one way the organization supports the community.

The story of this food drive began 13 years ago when Justin Levy, a regular volunteer at JFS, wanted to honor his mother.

“My wife, Carrie, and I started the Dorinda Levy Thanksgiving Fund to help families who needed food during the holidays and honor my mother who had passed,” said Levy. “Mom was always sort of the center as far as bringing the family together at Thanksgiving, making everyone feel welcomed and loved. We just want to celebrate Mom's legacy by sharing some of that love to the community.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Justin Levy, whose mom serves as the inspiration behind the Jewish Family Service Thanksgiving food drive

JFS is driven by faith, but its clients come from diverse backgrounds. A central tenet of Judaism is tikkun olam, a Hebrew phrase that means, “repair the world.”

“We are an organization that helps every one, no matter their religion, no matter their culture, no matter what. We help everyone,” said Linda Foster, president & CEO of Jewish Family Service of Colorado. “That is the idea of tikkun olam, helping people in the world, helping them to improve their lives. Those values drive us.”

JFS helps the Colorado community in more ways than one. There are programs targeting aging care, housing stability, disability services, employment services, refugee resettlement and more.

“I'm always taken aback by just the real breadth of and diversity of the folks who come in,” said Elizabeth Lawrence, the director of community resources for Jewish Family Service. “It could be your neighbor. It could be someone from a different community.”

JFS is able to operate thanks to the generous donations from people across Colorado, as well as the volunteers who give their time.

“I just would want to just underline and convey my gratitude for the community that supports us,” said Lawrence. “People all around Colorado do this, and we couldn't do it without them.”

If you would like to learn more about Jewish Family Service or you’re considering donating to the organization, you can check out their website here.