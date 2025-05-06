'It's exhausting': Neighbors in Denver's Lower Downtown frustrated after another shooting on Market Street

DENVER — Residents in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood told Denver7 they are frustrated after experiencing another shooting in the area.

Officers were called out to reports of a shooting near 19th and Market streets around 9 p.m. Sunday. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while a fourth person transported themselves. All victims are expected to survive, according to the Denver Police Department.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1900 Block of Market St. Three people were transported to the hospital w/ unknown extent of injuries. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted when they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/S24adCo8iV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 5, 2025

Alyssa Mance, who lives in a building near where the shooting occurred, said crime in that area is a constant issue.

"It's exhausting. You don't feel safe. It's one story after the next," Mance said. "You don't want to leave the building. The past two weekends, I've watched gunfire. I've watched the whole situation unfold from the balcony, from the rooftop. It just makes you not want to live here anymore."

Another neighbor, Derek Parks, said he witnessed all of the police activity during Sunday night's shooting.

"Seeing all the police cars, all the crime scene tapes, which is never a good sign, I just wish people would grow up a little bit. Not everything has to be solved with firearms," Parks said.

Parks said he hasn't lived in the LoDo area for very long but feels comfortable overall.

"I usually feel safe. I've never had problems, but there are times where my awareness is definitely up," he said.

Last fall, businesses and residents in the Ballpark District decided to create a General Improvement District (GID) for the neighborhood. The Rockies and other organizations support the GID.

Property owners pay a fee, which is based on property value, into the GID budget each year. That funding will go toward the Ballpark Ambassadors, with the stated goals of safety and security, cleaning and maintenance, outreach and navigation for people experiencing homelessness, and overall hospitality.

Marti Page, the chair of the Ballpark General Improvement District (GID), said their team recently hired around two dozen ambassadors to keep an extra eye out and help deter any potential criminal activity.

"They're patrolling the neighborhood seven days a week. They can connect with the Denver police and other resources to help mitigate and hopefully deter bad actors from you things that would make residents and tourists and businesses feel unsafe," she said.

While the GID is focusing on improving the area, Page said law enforcement and the government need to support the area to prevent shootings like the one that occurred on Sunday.

"It affects all of us, so it's not something that we can dismiss. But I would say that, you know, where there are bars late at night, our licensing departments and our police need to provide a kind of a unique set of services there," she said.

Denver PD said its investigation into Sunday's shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.