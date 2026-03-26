DENVER — A new Rockies season is on deck, with the team’s first game of the 2026 campaign set for Friday night in Miami. The home opener is next Friday at Coors Field.

It’s also a new season for the Ballpark neighborhood’s General Improvement District (GID) and its street ambassadors.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



Those ambassadors, dressed in maroon shirts and jackets, patrol the streets around Coors Field and the Ballpark neighborhood. They are tasked with helping with cleaning, maintenance, security, outreach to those experiencing homelessness, and general hospitality for neighbors and visitors.

How Denver's Ballpark District now has ties to Chicago's Wrigleyville

This week, Denver7 spoke with Kate McKenna, who stepped in as the GID’s executive director last summer. McKenna said while she works in the office, the district has six full-time ambassador employees through programming partner block by block. She said the team patrols the area year-round, but adds staffing for big events like St. Patrick’s Day and Rockies home games.

McKenna comes to Denver from a similar role in Wrigleyville, the iconic neighborhood outside Wrigley Field in Chicago. She said that serves as a source of inspiration for the future, but adds that Denver’s ballpark neighborhood has its own unique advantages.

“All of our businesses are independently-owned and operated,” McKenna told Denver7. “There is no chain, there is no commercial sort of large entity here in Ballpark that you're going to see… To have a true small, hyper-local-owned economy is what really sets this district apart, both in Denver and then nationwide.”

Even after the Rockies set a franchise record with 119 losses in 2025, McKenna said the on-field product does not make the District’s job harder.

“I like to think win or lose, they're the best neighbor you could possibly have, regardless of their season,” McKenna said. “They continually have one of the highest attendance rates for home games, as well as walk-up ticket sales.

McKenna said there continues to be good conversations between the district and local businesses. Property owners pay a fee based on property value that goes into the GID’s annual budget.

“Folks are coming out. Folks are patronizing local businesses. They're bringing their families down here, and they're enjoying their time, which is all you can really ask for in terms of community… Bringing people together is at the core of what we're doing here.”