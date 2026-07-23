Historic Denver Chinatown home added to historic register, connecting past to the present

DENVER, CO — Linda Lung remembers the yard of her grandparents' home seeming enormous. The steps felt different, too. But they're not — she's just grown up.

Now, the house she grew up in has been added to the historic register, thanks to History Colorado, and it has brought her together with the family living there today.

Kelly Hunt, her husband, and their three kids have lived in the home for 11 years. The house sits on a corner with a wraparound porch and a fence that draws the whole neighborhood in.

"It's a central spot with the wraparound porch, on the corner, the fence, it draws the whole crew from the neighborhood, dogs included, it looks like a party or a day care depending on the time of day," Hunt said.

Lung comes from a family central to Denver's Chinatown. Chinatown is gone, but their house still stands — and now carries an official historic designation.

Molly Rose Merkert, History Colorado's Associate Historian for the National and State Register Program, credited Lung with making it happen.

"I'd say Linda is the reason we're all here, but I did do the paperwork," Merkert said.

Lung and Hunt are new friends, brought together by the home they share across generations. When Lung and her family approached Hunt about seeing the house, the connection was immediate.

"We converged on Kelly one day and said, 'We want to look at everything in the house,'" Lung said.

Mike Castellucci

Before buying the home, Hunt and her husband used to walk by it. Now, Hunt says she hopes their time there honors what came before.

"We hope we're adding to its history, honoring your past in this welcoming neighborhood," Hunt said.

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