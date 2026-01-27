Great American Beer Festival moves outdoors in 2026 for the first time in event's history, organizers announce

DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is moving outdoors in 2026 for the first time in the event's history, organizers announced Tuesday.

This year's event will relocate from the Colorado Convention Center to Denver's Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11. Denver7 is asking event organizers what their plans are for weather and hotel accommodations for event participants. We will update this story when we hear back.

“Taking the festival outdoors lets us reimagine what’s possible and we’re excited to bring fresh energy to the festival and provide an experience that feels uniquely Colorado,” Ann Obenchain, vice president of marketing and communications of the Brewers Association, said.

For those who don't know, Levitt Pavilion is a nonprofit, outdoor music venue in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood. Event organizers suggested they're considering bringing live music to this year's GABF, open-air tasting zones and a different PAIRED event — which involves beer and food pairings from chefs across the country.

The first Great American Beer Festival was held in 1982 at the Harvest House Hotel in Boulder, according to the GABF website. It moved to Denver in 1984.

Tickets for this year's Great American Beer Festival go on sale in June. Anyone who's interested can sign up for ticket alerts here. They start at $60.