Four men, two juveniles accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint in Cherry Creek

DENVER — Four men and two juveniles are accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint in Denver's Cherry Creek area last month.

On Jan. 23, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a parking lot at East 2nd Avenue and University Boulevard for a report of a robbery.

The victims told police that as they parked, a group of males surrounded their vehicle and told them to get out, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The two were pulled out of their vehicle at gunpoint, then hit in the heads with pistols, the DA's Office said. The suspects took off with the car.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle to 17th Avenue and Willow Street, where several people got out of the vehicle and took off, according to the DA's office. Six people — all under the age of 21 — were arrested in a nearby backyard.

Josiah McCray, 19, Jurdon Bryant-Beasley, 19, Elrich Haliburton, 18, Nyariee Richardson, 20, a 16-year-old male and 15-year-old male were all charged separately with several crimes, including aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft.