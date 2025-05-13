Four cars catch fire at tire shop Tuesday morning, Denver Fire Department says

DENVER — Four cars caught fire near a tire shop at Barberry Place and Federal Boulevard on Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department (DFD) said.

There was a large fire in the alley near the building, but the flames did not extend inside. There was still some visible damage to the tire shop though.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews got the fire under control about an hour later, but the Denver Fire Department response created some traffic delays. From 9th Ave. to 8th Ave., the southbound side of Federal shut down, while the northbound side remained open.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended drivers use the neighborhood roads to get around it. Take Decatur and then just go over a couple of blocks, take a right, go down a block and come back, Luber said.