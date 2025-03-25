For first time in 2025, City of Denver to offer up e-bike rebate vouchers on Tuesday

DENVER — For the first time in 2025, the City of Denver will offer up its e-bike rebate vouchers on Tuesday.

Vouchers for standard e-bikes are worth $450, while those in need of an adaptive e-bike can receive vouchers worth $1,400.

Residents can combine the vouchers with the State of Colorado E-Bike Tax Credit, which is also worth $450. Rebates can cover up to 80% of the e-bike's total price, excluding sales tax. That means if an e-bike costs $1,000, the Denver rebate and Colorado tax credits can only cover up to $800.

Sue Baldwin, the electrified mobility program manager for the Denver Office of Climate Action, said people should have everything prepared before the website opens up to applications at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“One thousand residents will have the ability to get through and get applications,” said Baldwin. “Typically, we have between 15 and 17,000 people on the website at 11 a.m., so they will go quickly. The best thing to do is have all of your documents uploaded on your computer or phone so that when it hits 11 o’clock, you’re just hitting submit.”

This year, the Denver rebate program is only for income-qualified individuals. The goal is to expand access to transportation options to as many people as possible.

“An e-bike is a little bit more expensive than a normal bike,” said Baldwin. “So, who doesn't want a little bit of financial support in order to move forward into the next level of technology?”

In order to qualify, an applicant's income must be either:



Below 100% of the state of Colorado’s median income

Below 200% of the relevant federal poverty level

Between 60% to 100% of the area median income

Over 30 e-bike shops throughout the city participate in the program. Mike Fritz, manager and lead mechanic at Pedego Denver, has seen first-hand how some residents could only buy e-bikes because of previous years’ vouchers.

“It's the difference between somebody buying an Amazon bike and buying a bike that can actually be taken care of in the long haul,” said Fritz. “A lot of people see the value in having a bike shop actually within their grasp in case anything happens.”

Fritz encourages people to buy from a local shop that can also work on and repair their products. Someone who buys an e-bike online will have to figure out maintenance on their own. The Denver e-bike rebate program helps support these local shops.

“There's an express need for things like e-bikes, especially for people that don't have cars, people that are kind of over public transportation,” said Fritz.

If you miss Tuesday's rebate drop, don't worry! The city will release additional vouchers on the following dates:



Tuesday, March 25

Tuesday, May 27

Tuesday, July 29

Tuesday, September 30

Tuesday, November 25

For more information on the Denver e-bike rebate program, you can check out the city's website here.