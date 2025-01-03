Fire breaks out at abandoned Denver apartment complex Friday morning

DENVER — A fire broke out at an apparent apartment complex on Hooker Street and Colfax Avenue Friday morning, the Denver Fire Department reported in a post on social media.

Investigators said the residential building appeared abandoned. It was once the Liberty House Apartments, according to the Denver Asessors Office.

Firefighters arrived around 5:12 a.m. Friday. They got it under control within approximately an hour, but DFD said they'd stay on site to monitor for hot spots.

However, the fire fight blocked off part of westbound Colfax Avenue, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported. Federal Boulevard was still open and moving normally, allowing drivers to get past the scene without too much of a delay.