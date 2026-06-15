Federal Night Market celebrates culture, just one block from the debate at Asia Center

DENVER — Food, music and dancing filled South Federal Boulevard at the Federal Night Market, where vendors and community members gathered to celebrate the cultures that define the area.

“I love the ambiance, the environment,” Toan Le of Now Pho said. “The people come out and cheer the different cultures and the cuisine they have to offer.”



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The market comes as the nearby Asia Center, just one block away on Federal Boulevard, finds itself at the center of a redevelopment debate. Plans to demolish the center and replace it with a four-story retail and housing complex have been scrapped, with the developer going back to the drawing board.

Sophie Bui, an organizer for the Federal Night Market and operator of Tiger Den, said the event carries added meaning.

Denver7's Jacob Curtis Sophie Bui, an organizer for the market, says more people keep showing up every week.

“It brings a lot of people together, especially in Denver, with what was going on with… the Asia Center,” Bui said.

Le said he sees potential in thoughtful development but wants the community’s voice at the center of any future plans.

“The development and reconstruction of the building is something that I think gets us excited about what happens in the future,” Le said. “However, I think a part of the plan needs to be more inclusive of the community, of the culture.”

Bui, who grew up in the area and knows many of the business owners along Federal Boulevard, echoed that sentiment.

“I am a business owner, too, so I understand that you want to make good financial decisions, but you don’t want to tear down other people while you’re doing those decisions, as well,” Bui said.

Denver7 The Asia Center is just a block away from the Federal Night Market

The community’s hopes are clear: any changes to the Asia Center preserve the people and culture that have made it a Denver landmark.

“I hope that they don’t raise a bunch of the rent. I don’t want them to just… renovate all this to kick all the people out there,” Bui said.

Le said the market reflects something bigger about what makes Denver special.

“It’s like a social fabric to bring everybody together, and that’s the beauty that Denver has to offer,” Le said.

The Federal Night Market runs every Saturday and Sunday at 1153 S. Federal Boulevard from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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