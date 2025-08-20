Fatal crash near E. 13th Ave. and N. Race Street Tuesday night, Denver Police Department says

DENVER — A crash between a motorcyclist and driver at the intersection of E. 13th Ave. and N. Race Street killed one person Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

DPD did not say if it was the motorcyclist or the person driving the car who died. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated it was not a hit and run, according to DPD. However, officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a motorist in the area of E 13th Ave and N Race St. One person has been pronounced on scene. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/zeXPM03vdT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2025

This crash happened about an hour and a half before another involving a motorcyclist in Denver Tuesday night.

Two people killed in separate motorcycle crashes Tuesday night

Motorcycle deaths have risen 57% in the last 10 years, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). In 2024, 165 motorcyclists were in killed in crashes. That's the most ever recorded in one year for Colorado.

CDOT

However CDOT said as of April of this year, motorcycle deaths were down 20% compared to the same time period last year.