Family of cyclist killed in August 2022 hit-and-run desperate for answers

It's been more than a year since a Denver father and husband was hit and killed while riding his bike in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood. The driver still has not been found.
Steve Perkins
Posted at 5:49 PM, Sep 29, 2023
DENVER — It's been more than a year since a cyclist was hit and killed in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood. His family is still working to find answers and bring the driver to justice.

Steve Perkins, 52, died after a driver ran a red light and struck him at the intersection of E. 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street on August 10, 2022. The driver still has not been found.

"There's nothing he wouldn't do for somebody that was in need. He was a great father. He was a husband for 23 years," said Steve's twin brother, Dan.

Steve Perkins

Dan said he and Steve had gone on a bike ride that morning at Cherry Creek State Park. He hadn't heard from his brother since they parted ways after their bike ride. A couple of hours later, he got a call from his brother's wife asking him to go to the emergency room, where found out there had been a fatal accident.

"He was in the bike lane. He was doing exactly what he was supposed to do, riding exactly the way he was supposed to ride. And that was it," said Dan. "The guy didn't stop."

Steve left behind a wife and twin boys.

"I try not to think about it because it gets you upset if you think about it too much," added Dan. "They have to go around knowing that the person who killed their dad and their husband is still out there. And that's tough."

Denver fatal hit-and-run crash E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $22,000 reward for information regarding the driver. Dan is hoping the large reward encourages someone to speak up.

"I know somebody knows something. We really have absolutely no information at all about the driver," Dan said.

Steve Perkins crime stoppers bulletin

Authorities are looking for a blue Ford Explorer, possibly a late 90s or early 2000s model. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

