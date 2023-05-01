Denver police increase reward to $22K for information on 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

DENVER — The reward for information on the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash from August in Denver has increased to $22,000.

The Denver Police Department said Monday afternoon that police are still seeking information on the crash, which happened at E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street on Aug. 10, 2022 around 6:59 a.m. Bicyclist Steve Perkins, 52, was killed in the crash. The driver fled the scene.

Police said the driver, who was in a blue Ford Explorer, did not stop at a red light and hit Perkins. The person was last seen headed westbound on E. 13th Avenue.

The Ford may have damage to the driver side front fender and driver side rear view mirror, police said.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Perkins' family held a ghost bike ceremony to honor and remember him. A ghost bike is a bike that is painted white and placed at the site of a traffic fatality involving a cyclist.

His brother, Dan Perkins, said his brother was a great husband, father of two and "a give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy." Steve had been married for more than 20 years.

Ghost bike ceremony held for Denver cyclist killed at 13th and Syracuse

The Perkins brothers would often ride their bikes together in the morning before taking off to their respective homes. Dan hadn't heard from Steve after their ride at the Cherry Creek Reservoir until Steve's wife called him from the emergency room. Dan said he was floored after learning from police that the driver of the Ford Explorer, seen in the video, took off.

"I don't know what this guy was doing," he said. "All I know from the police is that he ran a red light, and I don't have a brother anymore because of it."

The intersection is known as a problem spot for crashes. Neighbors told Denver7 they didn't feel safe walking in the neighborhood anymore.

“I'm not naive enough to think that my own brother's death is going to change everything," Dan said. "But I hope that it's a starting point. Because he was so well-connected in the cycling community, and so well-loved in his own community."

Between 2002 and so far in 2023, 261 bicyclists have been killed on the road, according to Colorado Department of Transportation data.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. All tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $22,000. The tip line is answered 24/7.