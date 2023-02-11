Watch Now
Family begging for answers after Denver man shot, killed while driving to work

Robert Goad, 58, was shot and killed while he was driving to work Wednesday morning. Now, his family is begging for answers.
Robert Goad
Posted at 6:17 PM, Feb 10, 2023
DENVER — The family of Robert Goad, 58, will remember him for his smile, constant laughter, hospitality and love for dogs.

They spoke to the media for the first time Friday, after Goad was fatally shot while driving to work Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near 11th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. The suspect is still on the run.

"He was a good guy," said Goad's sister, Barbara Goad. "We were pretty close."

Goad worked at FedEx as a driver for years and was on his way there when he was shot. Barabara says her brother took the same route to work everyday.

"I'm sure you guys have all seen the truck, the bullet holes," Goad said. "It's pretty devastating. This is a man that just gets up to go to work. That's it. I mean, he got up, he was driving to go to work."

Barbara says Goad was happily married, and that his husband, Oscar, was too distraught to speak to the media Friday.

Now, Barbara and her family are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"Please, please, please help us find who did this. This is my brother. He didn't do anything to anyone ever," Barbara said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

