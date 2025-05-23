Empty lot on Colfax and Broadway could become Denver's newest pickleball court

DENVER — Pickleball lovers, you might soon be able to serve and smash right in downtown Denver.

Denver officials are looking to turn a gravel lot at Colfax Avenue and Broadway into the Mile High City’s newest pickleball destination.

“It's just a walk space. No one really uses it,” said neighbor Joseph Welsh. “Pickleball would be awesome.”

The gravel lot has sat vacant for years next to the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) Civic Center Station, across the street from Civic Center Park.

“I've been working [downtown] for seven years, and it wasn't always gravel, but it's always been something similar to that,” said Scott Shaw.

This week, the City of Denver announced it's looking for someone to build and operate pickleball courts on the site.

“It's a little bit odd location because of the traffic,” said Shaw.

It could be a little odd to some, considering the hustle and bustle of two of Denver’s main roads. Then again, it could help alleviate some of those long-running pickleball noise complaints, according to some residents.

“Other than that, I guess it wouldn't make much difference, just noisy here. But so what, pickleball is noisy, so who cares?” said Mike Mart.

The city is offering up the space in a bid opportunity, which opened up this week.

City of Denver Proposed plans for pickleball courts on Colfax and Broadway

According to documents, an operator would be in charge of designing, installing and maintaining the pickleball courts, with an on-site operator present while the courts are open. It would be required to operate 7 days a week, with suggested hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Appropriate signage, lighting, fencing, and gates would also be required.

The site would include six pickleball courts, shade canopies, and a shipping container kiosk for the pickleball attendant and on-site storage.

Documents for the project say it "aims to add neighborhood recreation amenities in close proximity to Denver’s most densely populated neighborhood, stimulating activation and play at one of the most visible and trafficked intersections in the city."

Denver7 spoke to both locals and visitors, who said they’d be excited to see the courts come to fruition.

“Maybe on our lunch break, we’d go over there and check it out,” laughed Isaac Vigil.

“[It’s] good, getting people outdoors and playing a sport,” said Anna Edwards.

Some worry about congestion being too much of a pickle down the line.

“Parking would be the biggest [thing]. I mean, if people live around here, I guess Capitol Hill could walk there and play,” said Mart.

No matter how you serve it, a new pickleball court in the heart of downtown is something folks seem to dig.

“Anything to perk up the corner. I mean, we can always use some outdoor activities. That's for sure,” said Shaw.

There’s no set date yet on when the proposed pickleball courts would open.

"This lot has sat empty for years and we would love to get it activated and give downtown residents, workers and visitors a fun recreational opportunity as soon as possible," said Evan Dreyer, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s deputy chief of staff.

The bid application is open until June 23. Currently, there are six outdoor pickleball courts throughout the City of Denver at the following locations:



Bear Valley Park

Gates Tennis Center

Huston Lake Park

Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Northfield Athletic Complex

Eisenhower Park (quiet pickleball)