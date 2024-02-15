Emergency bridge repair underway on Lincoln Street between 6th and 7th Aves. in Denver

DENVER — There is a hole on a section of the Lincoln Street bridge over Cherry Creek, between 6th and 7th Aves., the City of Denver said Wednesday.

Denver7

Two right lanes of traffic are closed for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) to repair the hole. That includes one bus-only lane and one of the two left turn lanes from 6th Ave. eastbound onto Lincoln Street northbound.

This is just one of two DOTI travel advisories downtown Denver drivers should know about this week.

Part of Champa Street will also temporarily close this week to re-align lanes, the agency announced in a news release Wednesday.

The lanes on Champa Street were moved in the spring of 2021 to make room for construction cranes working on the Colorado Convention Center expansion.

The work added an 80,000 square foot multipurpose room, outdoor terrace and other spaces on top of the existing convention center building. The Colorado Convention Center is expected to host its first event in March.

With the completion of that project, the cranes have been removed, so the traffic lanes will be moved back to where they were before the construction began, DOTI said.

To make the change, crews will close all of Champa Street between 14th Street and Speer Boulevard Friday through Monday.

There are signs on the roads warning drivers who normally take this route to find an alternative.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 15, 7am