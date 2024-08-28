DPD asking for help finding missing man with traumatic brain injury last seen on 15th St. and Champa Street

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with a traumatic brain injury last seen on 15th St. and Champa Street Tuesday.

Joshua Cisneros, 44, "does not speak very well," DPD said.

He has brown eyes and brown hair, according to Denver police. Cisneros stands more than 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000 immediately.