Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

DPD asking for help finding missing man with traumatic brain injury last seen on 15th St. and Champa Street

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Josh Cisneros.png
Posted

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with a traumatic brain injury last seen on 15th St. and Champa Street Tuesday.

Joshua Cisneros, 44, "does not speak very well," DPD said.

He has brown eyes and brown hair, according to Denver police. Cisneros stands more than 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000 immediately.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2024-recycling-drive-promo.jpg

Community

2024 Electronics Recycling Drive