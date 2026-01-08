Donation effort underway to thank firefighters after massive Denver apartment fire

DENVER — While they may be the youngest learners at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC), preschoolers are learning a big message of showing gratitude after a massive fire occurred nearby. The nonprofit organization is hosting a donation drive to collect items for nearby fire departments that jumped into action to control the fire near S. Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street.

Stephanie Herm, chief operating officer at the Staenberg-Loup JCC, explained that they wanted to show their appreciation for the first responders and sent a message out to the community to donate snacks, beverages, and cards for them.

"They've been working since Friday night, around the clock, and we're very fortunate that they kept it. We came to that site. And so it's the least we can do," Herm said.

Maggy Wolanske

Students wore red and white to school, with some dressing as first responders to help them connect with the event and learn about appreciating these heroes.

"One of our lenses in our school is gratitude, and so we really focused on doing things for the community and making sure that the kids were engaged with what's going on, and that was one way that we can show appreciation," Herm said.

The nonprofit will also be donating potted plants and challah to the local fire departments. Herm explained that anyone is welcome to participate in the donation drive, where a collection bin can be found in their lobby.

Maggy Wolanske

A similar sentiment of appreciation was shared at Igna's Alpine Tavern, where owner Mary Mcknabb shared her gratitude for these first responders.

"The fire department and the first responders just went in there without question, put it out, and get it out and stop it from spreading, because like that building, this is an older building with wood, I can't imagine that it would have survived as the fire department hadn’t done what they done," Mcknabb said.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, the neighborhood tavern had little foot traffic. Mcknabb shared her hope that neighbors and community members will continue supporting the local spot.

Aaron Brown

"A lot of restaurants are closing, so there's a lot to be grateful for, grateful that the building is still standing, still that we're open, but it's already a struggle, and this fire definitely did not help," Mcknabb said.

Besides stopping in Inga's, Mcknabb explained online orders through DoorDash and GrubHub will support staff and business.

"We are still doing that," said Mcknabb. "We still do some catering, so if you can't come in and you wanted to order off one of the third-party delivery sites, we'd love for them to choose Inga's."

Aaron Brown

A press conference was held on Tuesday, where the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced that federal agents have been deployed to help with the investigation.

Denver Fire has activated a tip line for anyone who wants to share video or information via call or text at 720-672-5101.