Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival, which scaled back last year due to loss of sponsors, is expanding

DENVER — Denver’s annual Juneteenth celebration, which scaled back its festivities to a one-day festival last year due to loss of sponsors, is expanding to become a three-day festival starting this year.

Officials from JMF Corporation, the nonprofit that puts on the festival each year in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, said in a news release Wednesday the Juneteenth Music Festival will kick off with an evening of live music, DJs, community and celebration starting Friday, June 19.

The three-day event promises to highlight music, culture, history, food, local businesses, art and community.

But the centerpiece of the celebration will happen Saturday, June 20, beginning with the annual Juneteenth Parade and continuing with a free street festival along Welton Street. Organizers said this year’s Marshal is Fathima Dickerson, co-owner of Welton Street Cafe.

Two-time Grammy-nominated R&B artists SiR will be headlining the main stage.

Block parties, a youth zone, more than 100 vendors, food, family-friendly activities and multiple live music stages and more will be part of the event.

The celebration will continue Sunday, June 21, with a free Juneteenth Hop, a venue music crawl designed to encourage community members to support local venues, businesses and cultural spaces along Welton Street, organizers said.

“For 15 years, it has been an honor to lead this celebration — one that reflects the culture and spirit of Five Points and beyond,” said Norman Harris, executive director of JMF Corporation. “Juneteenth is about freedom, resilience, joy and legacy. We are building something that honors our history while creating opportunities for future generations.”

Last year, Harris announced it would be scaling back the festival after several long-time sponsors reduced their funding or dropped out entirely amid President Donald Trump’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) rollbacks.

Despite the loss of sponsorships last year, organizers told Denver7 they were determined to keep the spirit and impact of the celebration alive.