Denver's biggest Native American gathering is a 'celebration for everyone'

DENVER — The Denver March Powwow is one of the biggest gatherings of Native Americans from across the United States, Canada and Latin America. Each year, it brings together thousands of people from more than 150 tribes to celebrate their cultures through dance, drums, storytelling, arts and crafts.

At the Denver Coliseum on Friday, the traditional grand entry kicked off the weekend-long event. Music and excitement filled the air, as the procession of dancers entered the arena. The clothes add to the cacophony of sound, with men strapping bells to their ankles and women wearing jingle dresses covered with tin cones.

The regalia “all have specific meanings, and it really depends on the tribes and where the people come from,” said Larissa No Braid, who has coordinated the powwow since 2021.

Drew Smith, Denver7 People from more than 150 Native American tribes done their best regalia as they welcome attendees to the Denver March Powwow.

No Braid descends from four tribes. Growing up in Denver, she said it was “hard being away from our family’s reservations.” But since she was a child, the annual powwow has helped urban communities like hers “to reconnect with their families and practice their culture.”

Despite a major snowstorm ahead of the event, No Braid said they’re “expecting quite a crowd.”

She’s seen the powwow grow over the years. And this time, Hollywood’s portrayals of Native Americans through films like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Echo" are bringing even more attention to the event.

No Braid said that dancers and singers who performed at the Oscars last week will be at the Denver March Powwow.

This week, the Denver City Council recognized the significance of the powwow with a proclamation declaring Friday through Sunday as Denver Native American Cultural Days.

“I just hope that people will come and see the Native American culture,” No Braid said. “In some histories, they make it seem like we're extinct or we're not here anymore, but we still are and we're still practicing our ways.”

Anyone can buy tickets online or at the door to watch the dance competitions, listen to the music festival or shop for arts and crafts. More than 150 vendors are selling everything from beaded jewelry to clothes, sculptures and more.

Drew Smith, Denver7 Terry Frazier not only carves wooden flutes for sale, he has won competitions for his skills playing Native American songs.

“It's just about celebration for everybody,” said Terry Frazier, who has been selling his hand-carved wooden flutes and art pieces since the powwow first started in the 1980s.

"No matter whether you're Indian or non-native,” Frazier said. “It's just a celebration of the people.”