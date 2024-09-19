Denver's asylum seeker program to change in 2025 as number of new arrivals drops

DENVER — In 2025, Denver's Asylum Seeker Program (DASP) will not continue as it exists today because there simply isn't a need, according to city officials.

In April, during an influx of immigrant arrivals, Mayor Mike Johnston announced the creation of DASP, a program that connects new arrivals with housing and food assistance while also helping them apply for asylum and work authorization.

"We were really, really focusing on getting folks out of shelter and into sustainable solutions," said Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Denver Human Services.

But in the new year, the city said the program will not continue as it exists today because there simply isn't a need.

"You aren't seeing buses arrive by the day. You aren't seeing the same number of newcomers. You aren't seeing 30 to 40 people waiting outside of a Home Depot trying to find any kind of job they can to support their families," said Ewing.

The city has seen a steady decrease in immigrants coming to Denver since its peak on Jan. 11, when more than 5,000 newcomers were being served. According to the City of Denver's dashboard, only 12 newcomers arrived Tuesday and only 13 arrived Wednesday. There are 14 immigrants staying in short-term shelters, according to the city.

The City of Denver has served 42,852 immigrants to date, totaling $75 million. In his budget proposal for 2025, Johnston only allotted $12.5 million for asylum seekers.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, there are currently 865 migrants enrolled in DASP, half of which are children. Advocates say the proposed budget cuts are devastating.

"There is still an immense need to help migrants that have come here," said Amy Beck with Together Denver.

Beck said she still receives multiple calls a week from those needing help.

Denver City Council on Monday approved a $6 million contract with the nonprofit Haven of Hope to provide food, clothing, laundry and other services to newly arrived immigrants, according to The Denver Post. Beck is critical of the contract, saying she would rather the city provide financial assistance directly to immigrants so they can buy basic necessities.

"I thought it was really wise of the city to let them make choices on where to spend that money because every family has different needs," said Beck.

The Denver Post reports that the contract — which runs through the end of July 2025 — includes a requirement that the organization handles future enrollment of the Denver Asylum Seeker Program. The city did not provide details regarding what the program will look like next year.

As the calendar crawls closer to the end of 2024, Beck said the city is sending a clear message to those who are still arriving.

"The message it's sending is, 'Don't come to Denver,' which is the message the city has been sending for quite a while now," she said.