Denver7 talks with brewers about what to expect before the kickoff of this year's Great American Beer Festival

DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday, and this year there are some new things to look out for.

The festival will feature 450 brewers, 21 distilleries and representatives from 47 states, according to organizers.

Ann Obenchain, vice president of marketing and communication with the Brewer's Association, said GABF will have options for everyone: Beer, non-alcoholic beer and spirits.

It's also bringing in visitors from all over the place, which will, in turn, impact Denver's economy.

"Going to restaurants, staying in hotels, going to other events surrounding this. They’re going to be injecting as much as $14 million into the city," Obenchain said.

Denver7 got to meet with brewers Thursday morning, including WeldWorks Brewing, Bero, Surfside and Samuel Adams. You can check some of what they had to say in the video player below:

Great American Beer Festival begins Thursday

GABF will be held at the Denver Convention Center and will close at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

