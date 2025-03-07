DENVER — The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is sending its Rocky Mountain goats back to Tacoma, Washington next week.

The Tacoma zoo rescued the two goats — Elbert and Magnolia — in 2019 when they were declared a nuisance for conflicts with humans in their natural habitat. Elbert and Magnolia then came to Denver in 2020.

But the Denver zoo said it's too hot in the city for the mountain goats because they're used to living in higher elevations. Zookeepers have had to give the animals ice, misters and extra shade during the summer.

Denver zoo sending Rocky Mountain goats back to Tacoma, Washington

The zoo's animal care teams said a cooler climate will be better for their long-term well-being.

The mountain goats' habitat at the Denver zoo won't be empty for long. The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance said it will welcome a new species there later this year.