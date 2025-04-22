Denver Zoo reveals name of baby giraffe

DENVER — He has a name!

On Tuesday, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA) announced the name of its baby giraffe: Thorn.

Thorn was born on March 7 to mother BB after a 444-day pregnancy. He is the first calf for 4-year-old BB and her mate, 4-year-old Jasiri, according to DZCA officials. The two came to the Denver Zoo from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Lee Richardson Zoo, respectively, in 2022.

Thorn's name was chosen through a public vote and is a nod to the thorn-covered acacia trees giraffes love, according to DZCA.

A donation was required to vote for the name. DZCA said it exceeded its fundraising goal for the contest, and the funds will go towards the care of "our growing giraffe family."

In the video announcement, animal care specialist Amanda Faliano said Thorn is doing great and currently weighs 259 pounds — 100 pounds more than he did at birth. He is getting along great with his parents and Dobby, the other member of the herd.

"He spends most of his day with them outside romping around," Faliano said.

Thorn is not eating solid foods yet but is "definitely trying his hardest." He also has enjoyed interacting with zoo visitors.