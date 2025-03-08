Denver Zoo welcomes newest resident: a baby giraffe

DENVER — The Denver Zoo welcomed its newest resident on Friday: a baby giraffe!

After a 444-day pregnancy, 4-year-old reticulated giraffe BB gave birth to a healthy male calf Friday morning. Mother and baby are "thriving" in their habitat, according to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA). The new mother is also showing "excellent maternal instincts," with her calf standing and nursing soon after birth.

“Delivery went very smoothly,” said Maura Davis, curator of large mammals, in a statement. “The teams have been watching cameras throughout the night during her birth window to check for signs of labor. Little feet were seen at about 4 a.m. and the calf was on the ground at 6 a.m. BB is doing a great job!”

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

This is the first calf for BB and her mate, 4-year-old Jasiri, according to DZCA officials. The two came to the Denver Zoo from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Lee Richardson Zoo, respectively, in 2022.

The DZCA called the calf's birth "a significant step in giraffe conservation efforts, helping to maintain a genetically healthy population in human care. "

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

Officials said BB and her baby will remain in their indoor habitat, which will be temporarily closed to guests, so they can bond and adjust to their surroundings. The calf will later be introduced to his dad and Dobby, the other member of the herd, before making his public debut.

The DZCA will soon launch a livestream where people can watch BB and the calf. Details about the livestream will be shared on the DZCA's coail media.