Denver Zoo expanding to open new 570-acre facility in Weld County as part of conservation effort

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Denver Zoo is opening a new 570-acre facility in Weld County to grow its conservation efforts, the zoo announced in a news release Thursday. But it will not be open to the public.

The current Denver Zoo is 84 acres, for comparison.

"For more than 128 years, the Denver Zoo has existed as an urban campus with a finite geographic footprint, historically limiting the space it has available to make a significant impact for wildlife," the news release said.

Construction has begun on infrastructure and facilities for The Lembke Family Preserve, according to the Denver Zoo.

The first phase of creating The Lembke Family Preserve will expand the zoo's current breeding efforts and create more space for growing animal families, the Denver Zoo said.

The facility will also create more space for animals to temporarily be relocated - as the main Denver Zoo campus does animal habitat maintenance and renovations, according to the news release.

The Denver Zoo is currently home to almost 3,000 animals from more than 450 species.

In the second phase of the project, the facility will focus on reintroducing species into the wild that are threatened or endangered in Colorado and beyond.

The Lembke family - who the new facility is named for - is just one of many donors making the development of this new facility possible. It's all part of a $75 million fundraising campaign.

“We are deeply grateful to the Lembke family for their generosity and mutual understanding that saving wildlife for future generations requires a dedicated community of donors, members, partners and neighbors,” Denver Zoo President and CEO Bert Vescolani said.

