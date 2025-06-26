Denver police aware of 'several' more teen 'takeover' events planned this summer

DENVER — Denver police said they are aware of "several" more chaotic gatherings, sometimes called "takeover" events, being planned for this summer.

Denver7 sat down with DPD Division Chief of Operations Rick Kyle on Wednesday to get answers about how police are responding after breaking up a gathering of hundreds of teens at The Shops at Northfield on Sunday. Witnesses said the gathering turned violent and disruptive with several teens fighting among themselves.

DPD said there were no arrests made or any reports of major property damage, but they are keeping tabs on future events being advertised on social media.

"There's several that we've seen advertised, not just in Denver, but in other areas," Kyle told Denver7. "These events have the potential to be very dangerous. When groups are gathering with the intent to cause havoc, they can escalate into very dangerous situations that could cause injury or property damage. Any parents that are aware of their kids planning to participate in these, we highly recommend that they discourage such activities."

Kyle said DPD was aware of plans for Sunday's "takeover" at Northfield before it happened, and worked with mall security to respond.

Denver PD knew of Shops at Northfield 'takeover' plan ahead of event, division chief says

"We have some plans in place for upcoming events that we think will be even more effective than what we had on Sunday," Kyle said, without sharing details in order to maintain "operational security."

Kyle also reassured the community, "We do have resources in place to try and prevent them from escalating."

This week, Denver7 has spoken with witnesses and community leaders about Sunday's gathering and how the community can work toward providing safe spaces for teens and stopping youth violence.