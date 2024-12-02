Denver will start closing parts of Quebec Street on Monday to fill sidewalk gaps over the next few months

DENVER — Part of Quebec Street closed Monday as part of a Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) project to improvement sidewalk and pedestrian safety over the next few months.

DOTI will fill sidewalk gaps and install sidewalks along Quebec Street between 12th Ave. and Montview Boulevard, plus upgrade traffic signals at Quebec and 17th Ave.

On Monday, Quebec between 13th Ave. and Colfax Avenue will shut down for renovations. This closure lasts through Dec. 20. Drivers will be detoured via Monaco Street Parkway and Syracuse Street.

From Jan. 2 to Feb. 17, Quebec between Colfax Avenue and 17th Ave. will shut down. Then Quebec from 17th Ave. to Montview Boulevard will close from Feb. 18 to April 3.

The street closures will take place during the week. The sections of Quebec will reopen on weekends. Only shutting down parts of the street on weekdays is extending the timeline for this project, DOTI said. The original schedule had all Quebec improvements wrapping up in September, weather permitting, but now it will finish in early spring.