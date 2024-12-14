Denver Tool Library builds community through shared resources and skills

DENVER — Nestled in crowded buildings along Sante Fe Avenue, the Denver Tool Library offers a twist on the traditional concept of a library.

Instead of books, library members can check out a wide range of tools for their home improvement projects.

Founded in 2015 by Sarah Steiner, the library has grown from humble beginnings.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Sarah Steiner, Denver Tool Library's founder, with Chris Hoehle, a community workshop manager and woodturning instructor

“When we first started, we had a secret back entrance in the alley,” said Steiner with a laugh. “We couldn’t afford to rent the whole building.”

Today, it holds over 5,000 tools — from table saws to gardening equipment — all available with a $150 annual membership fee.

The scope of the library has expanded, too. It now houses workshop space for classes. Those spaces can also be rented out by its members.

Chris Hoehle, a community workshop monitor and woodturning instructor for the library, believes that hands-on instruction is the best way to learn hands-on skills.

“Just like anything these days, you could learn that just from YouTube,” Hoehle explained. “But it's a lot easier with an experienced instructor to guide you through all the pitfalls.”

Despite the challenges faced by similar workshops in the area, the Denver Tool Library thrives by fostering a collaborative atmosphere and by expanding at a rate that works for them.

“The kind of secret sauce to this place is just starting small, expanding as you go, and responding to the demands of the membership,” said Hoehle.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The Tool Library packs a lot into their cozy workshop space.

Steiner believes that the $150 membership fee can pay for itself almost immediately, especially if a project calls for one big rental item.

“We hear from people a lot that we’ve saved them thousands of dollars in tool rentals over a year of working on their first home,” Steiner said.

Yet, the main reason for the success of the library is the people who participate. There’s a spirit of sharing and collaboration, with members often consulting each other for the best ways to complete their projects.

“It’s really beloved in the community,” Hoehle said. “I think we also have a really personal touch that people appreciate. I'm able to give people a lot of individual attention in the open shop hours, really help them out, [and] think them through their projects. I think that shows and kind of keeps the people coming back.”

“This space is like if you started a fort in your backyard,” said Steiner. “Then it turned into something that the whole community just really loved and appreciated and participated in… It always surprises me. It's always got something interesting to try to figure out. It is a fun place to be, and I'm really lucky to be a part of it.”