Denver teen's cancer now in remission, holding on to dream to play basketball at East High School

DENVER — Denver7 is following up with a Denver teen who not only hopes to beat cancer but also play basketball for East High School in Denver.

In January, we first met 14-year-old Max Romero who is currently battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). His parents reached out to Denver7, saying that the cancer is in remission, and that Max is signed up to start at East High School in August as a student. While the chemotherapy treatment has been challenging for Max physically, his parents said he remains optimistic and excited about the future.

"We're looking at a start, an August start. He's going to walk through the doors at East High School, so he's going to start high school on time. He's going to go right back to his basketball team. Recovery is going to take some time," Amy Gage, Max's mother, said.

Since our last story, the basketball coach for East High School has connected with Max and his family to talk about his hoop dreams.

The family still has a GoFundMeactive to help cover medical and other family-related expenses.