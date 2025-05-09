Denver Sheriff Department warns of text scam instructing recipient to attend court or jury duty

DENVER — There's a text scam going around instructing recipients to attend court or jury duty, the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) warned Thursday.

The texts include a link to a survey to opt out. Do not click on this link, the Denver sheriff emphasized. It's not a secure link. It allows the scammer to access the recipient's personal information and device.

The scam involves the text recipient to provide payment, in order to opt out.

The Denver Sheriff Department said the scammers have consistently sent victims three text messages along the lines of:



“Have you made plans so you can attend your court date tomorrow?” “This is a friendly reminder that your court date is scheduled for…” “Final Reminder: Your court date is scheduled for…”



Colorado courts do not call or text to collect a fine, the Denver sheriff said. They'll first send written documentation. Do not make payment over the phone to anyone claiming they're a court representative.

Anyone who receives one of these texts should report it to your local police department and the Colorado State Attorney General's Office here. You can also call the Denver District Attorney's Office Fraud Hotline at 720-913-9179.