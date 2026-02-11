Denver proposal to ban ICE agents, other law enforcement officers from wearing masks advances

DENVER — A proposal that would ban ICE agents and other law enforcement officers from wearing masks in Denver is closer to becoming a law after it advanced out a City Council committee Wednesday.

The proposal by Council members Flor Alvidrez and Shontel Lewis, which Denver7 first reported on in early January, was amended earlier in the day and also now requires law enforcement officers, including federal agents, to clearly identify themselves with a visible ID from at least 25 feet away when operating within city limits.

Officers who do not comply with the masking or ID requirements, including federal agents, could be cited or arrested by the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The measure, which is not yet finalized, will head for a first vote by the full council on Feb. 23.

Council member Alvidrez told Denver7 earlier this week the proposal was created in response to concerns about masked and unidentified officers operating in public spaces following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota by federal agents.

In a presentation before the city’s Budget and Policy Committee last month, the council women said the problem with federal agents using face masks is that it "erodes public trust,” and “makes it difficult for residents to verify authority and increases fear and confusion while allowing for 'imposters' to pretend to be enforcement.”



Check out part of their presentation here or in the embed below:

The measure does include exemptions for things like undercover operations, SWAT and tactical responses and medical or protective gear, the council members said, and it applies to any officers using city resources or facilities no matter the agency.

Jon Caldara, the president of the Independence Institute, spoke about the proposal last month, telling Denver7 that while he agrees federal agents should not wear face masks, he doesn't believe local leaders can do anything about it.

In response, Alvidrez said the city does have authority over public safety and the use of city resources even if it can’t change federal law itself.

She stressed that the proposal is not meant to target ICE agents, but aims instead to reduce the risk of residents or other officers misunderstanding what’s happening when law enforcement is conducting an operation in the city.

“It's our responsibility to our constituents to provide a sense of public safety, and when people are afraid to go outside and go about their lives, they need to be able to know if a man in a mask is running up to them," said Alvidrez. "Is this actually someone stealing from me? Is this a criminal? Is this a federal officer? Right now, we have no way for people to know what's happening."

In a statement to Denver7, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the council’s proposal “despicable.” Read her full statement below:

“Sanctuary politicians attempting to ban our federal law enforcement from wearing masks is despicable and a flagrant attempt to endanger our officers. To be crystal clear: we will not abide by this unconstitutional ban. The Supremacy Clause makes it clear that Denver’s sanctuary politicians do not control federal law enforcement.



Our officers wear masks to protect themselves from being doxxed and targeted by known and suspected terrorist sympathizers. Not only is ICE law enforcement facing a more than 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them, but we’ve also seen thugs launch websites to reveal officers’ identity.



The men and women at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and all of our federal law enforcement agencies put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. Make no mistake, this type of demonization is contributing to the surge in assaults of law enforcement officers.”

If approved on a second reading, the proposal would take effect immediately, though city departments would still need to finalize enforcement procedures and training.

Denver7's Sophia Villalba contributed to this report.