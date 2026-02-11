Denver City Council members propose ordinance that would require officers to unmask, identify themselves

DENVER — Two Denver City Council members have updated a proposal that would limit face coverings for law enforcement and now require officers to clearly identify themselves when operating within Denver.

Councilmembers Flor Alvidrez and Shontel Lewis will present a revised ordinance to the Health and Safety Committee meeting Wednesday morning.

The revised proposal goes beyond an original plan that limited face coverings.

It would now also require law enforcement officers, including federal agents, to clearly identify themselves with visible identification from at least 25 feet away when operating within city limits.

The ordinance does include exemptions for things like undercover operations, SWAT and tactical responses and medical or protective gear. It applies to any officers using city resources or facilities no matter the agency.

Councilmember Flor Alvidrez said the proposal was created in response to concerns about masked and unidentified officers operating in public spaces.

While some argue the city can’t control federal agencies, Alvidrez said the city does have authority over public safety and the use of city resources even if it can’t change federal law itself.

She stressed that the proposal is not meant to target ICE agents. Instead, it aims to reduce confusion. She said when officers in public are clearly identifiable, it lowers the risk of residents or other officers misunderstanding what’s happening.

“It's our responsibility to our constituents to provide a sense of public safety, and when people are afraid to go outside and go about their lives, they need to be able to know if a man in a mask is running up to them. Is this actually someone stealing from me? Is this a criminal? Is this a federal officer? Right now, we have no way for people to know what's happening,” Councilmember Flor Alvidrez said.

In a statement to Denver7, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said:

“Sanctuary politicians attempting to ban our federal law enforcement from wearing masks is despicable and a flagrant attempt to endanger our officers. To be crystal clear: we will not abide by this unconstitutional ban. The Supremacy Clause makes it clear that Denver’s sanctuary politicians do not control federal law enforcement.

Our officers wear masks to protect themselves from being doxxed and targeted by known and suspected terrorist sympathizers. Not only is ICE law enforcement facing a more than 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them, but we’ve also seen thugs launch websites to reveal officers’ identity.

The men and women at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and all of our federal law enforcement agencies put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. Make no mistake, this type of demonization is contributing to the surge in assaults of law enforcement officers.”

The ordinance also states that Denver Police Department (DPD) would retain authority to cite or arrest officers, including federal agents who do not comply with the masking and identification requirements.

Denver7 asked Councilmember Flor Alvidrez if DPD has agreed at all to do that.

“We have talked to DPD. It has become public that Chief Thomas has agreed to interfere with ICE if they deem necessary, and we're really leaving that to the discernment of the Public Safety Team and the Chief of Police,” Alvidrez said.

DPD declined to comment to Denver7 on what any enforcement might look like.

If this proposal passes Wednesday's morning’s Health and Safety Committee meeting, it will then move to the full Denver City Council for a final vote.

If approved there, the ordinance would take effect immediately though city departments would still need to finalize enforcement procedures and training.